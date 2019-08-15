Comparing of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) and CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Both Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) and CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) are each other’s competitor in the Accident & Health Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 10 0.88 N/A -5.58 0.00 CNO Financial Group Inc. 17 0.54 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. and CNO Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 0.00% -37.1% -10.9% CNO Financial Group Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CNO Financial Group Inc. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. and CNO Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CNO Financial Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s potential upside is 49.86% and its average price target is $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. and CNO Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 97.2% respectively. About 4.8% of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CNO Financial Group Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. -1.07% -0.6% -30.13% -19.71% -40.78% -3.13% CNO Financial Group Inc. 1.08% 0.54% 3.17% -4.62% -16.7% 13.64%

For the past year Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. has -3.13% weaker performance while CNO Financial Group Inc. has 13.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CNO Financial Group Inc. beats Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing smaller losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services that include aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage, and personal; casualty reinsurance products and services, which include general, marine, motor, and professional liability; and specialty reinsurance products and services that include financial, health, and workerÂ’s compensation. It markets its products through reinsurance brokers and specialist service providers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements. The Washington National segment markets and distributes supplemental health insurance, including specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity insurance products; and life insurance at home and the worksite through independent marketing organizations and insurance agencies. The Colonial Penn segment primarily markets graded benefit and simplified issue life insurance directly to customers through television advertising, direct mail, the Internet, and telemarketing. The Long-Term Care in Run Off segment engages in the long-term care business. The company sells its products through career agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. CNO Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.