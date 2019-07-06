Comparing of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Greenland Acquisition Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.84% and 3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.96% 0.96% 2.74% 0% 0% 2.19% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.1%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while RMG Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.