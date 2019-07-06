Comparing of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Greenland Acquisition Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.84% and 3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.96%
|0.96%
|2.74%
|0%
|0%
|2.19%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.1%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while RMG Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
