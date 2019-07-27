Comparing of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.05

Table 1 highlights Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Nebula Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.84% and 47.9%. Insiders held 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.96% 0.96% 2.74% 0% 0% 2.19% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.78% 0.98% 1.22% 2.49% 0% 2.39%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Nebula Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.