Comparing of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Greenland Acquisition Corporation and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.91% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.93%. Competitively, 2.85% are CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.