Comparing of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC)

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.52% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.19% 1.1% 3.77% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.