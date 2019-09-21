Comparing of Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC)

We will be comparing the differences between Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.52% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.