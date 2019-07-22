Comparing of Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp Inc. 30 5.22 N/A 1.98 15.35 Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 3.20 N/A 0.76 10.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Riverview Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Greene County Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Greene County Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Greene County Bancorp Inc. and Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 1.4% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Greene County Bancorp Inc. has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s 0.55 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Greene County Bancorp Inc. and Riverview Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 62.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, Riverview Bancorp Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greene County Bancorp Inc. -0.36% 2.28% -5.4% -7.7% -1.9% -2.12% Riverview Bancorp Inc. -2.05% 0.79% 1.87% -10.76% -10.02% 4.81%

For the past year Greene County Bancorp Inc. has -2.12% weaker performance while Riverview Bancorp Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp Inc. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.