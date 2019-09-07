Comparing of Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners LP 15 3.26 N/A 1.85 7.83 Pembina Pipeline Corporation 37 0.00 N/A 1.83 19.80

In table 1 we can see Green Plains Partners LP and Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pembina Pipeline Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Green Plains Partners LP. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Green Plains Partners LP’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Pembina Pipeline Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -76.3% 54.7% Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Green Plains Partners LP and Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Green Plains Partners LP’s upside potential is 32.81% at a $17 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.3% of Green Plains Partners LP shares and 0% of Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares. Green Plains Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48% Pembina Pipeline Corporation -3.59% -2.63% 2.28% 2.46% 2.54% 22.31%

For the past year Green Plains Partners LP was less bullish than Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. It also transports ethane from gas plants in North Dakota and Saskatchewan to Empress, Alberta. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude Project and the Horizon Project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; and the Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. This segment operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 975 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. The Gas Services segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services primarily on a fee-for-service basis under long-term contracts. The Midstream segment offers midstream products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services. It operates 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as operates 2 NGL operating systems. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.