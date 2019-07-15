Comparing of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot Corporation 62 2.45 N/A 2.19 21.70 LendingClub Corporation 16 1.96 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Green Dot Corporation and LendingClub Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Green Dot Corporation and LendingClub Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5% LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -23.5% -5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Green Dot Corporation has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, LendingClub Corporation has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Green Dot Corporation and LendingClub Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 LendingClub Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Green Dot Corporation’s upside potential is 76.88% at a $86.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, LendingClub Corporation’s consensus target price is $7.88, while its potential downside is -51.51%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Green Dot Corporation is looking more favorable than LendingClub Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Green Dot Corporation and LendingClub Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 88.9% respectively. Green Dot Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, LendingClub Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Dot Corporation -24.89% -23.5% -36.35% -44.7% -34.66% -40.24% LendingClub Corporation -6.63% 4% -4.79% -2.31% 1.81% 28.52%

For the past year Green Dot Corporation has -40.24% weaker performance while LendingClub Corporation has 28.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Green Dot Corporation beats LendingClub Corporation.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.