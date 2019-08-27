Comparing of Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

We are contrasting Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp Inc. 34 3.73 N/A 3.06 11.06 Citigroup Inc. 66 2.18 N/A 7.16 9.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Great Western Bancorp Inc. and Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Western Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Great Western Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than Citigroup Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Great Western Bancorp Inc. and Citigroup Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4% Citigroup Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Great Western Bancorp Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Citigroup Inc.’s beta is 1.76 which is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Great Western Bancorp Inc. and Citigroup Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Citigroup Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Citigroup Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $86 average price target and a 37.12% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Great Western Bancorp Inc. shares and 78.9% of Citigroup Inc. shares. About 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Citigroup Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Western Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -5.35% -2.79% -4.17% -19.53% 8.22% Citigroup Inc. -2.53% 0.59% 1.72% 10.81% -1.56% 36.69%

For the past year Great Western Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Citigroup Inc.

Summary

Citigroup Inc. beats Great Western Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. In addition, this segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,649 branches in 19 countries. The Citi Holdings segment provides consumer loans; and portfolio of securities, loans, and other assets. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.