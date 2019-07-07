Comparing of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining Limited 1 3.66 N/A -0.06 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 29 0.47 N/A 4.66 6.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Great Panther Mining Limited and Peabody Energy Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% -13% -8.6% Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Great Panther Mining Limited is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Peabody Energy Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Great Panther Mining Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Peabody Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Great Panther Mining Limited and Peabody Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Peabody Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $37.25 consensus price target and a 58.51% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Panther Mining Limited and Peabody Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 6.39% respectively. 3.3% are Great Panther Mining Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Panther Mining Limited -8.43% -9.82% 5.51% 32.42% -37.5% 10.04% Peabody Energy Corporation 0.46% 1.36% -2.75% -14.15% -24.26% -0.8%

For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited has 10.04% stronger performance while Peabody Energy Corporation has -0.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Peabody Energy Corporation beats Great Panther Mining Limited.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.