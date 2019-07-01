Comparing of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) and Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) and Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) compete against each other in the Heavy Construction sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 9 1.07 N/A 0.64 16.82 Aegion Corporation 17 0.44 N/A 0.04 402.05

Table 1 demonstrates Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation and Aegion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aegion Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aegion Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) and Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 2.6% Aegion Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Aegion Corporation has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Aegion Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Aegion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation and Aegion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aegion Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 5.86% for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation with average target price of $12.1. Aegion Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average target price and a 1.65% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation looks more robust than Aegion Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares and 0% of Aegion Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Aegion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation -1.19% 12.64% 52.26% 48.69% 120% 62.84% Aegion Corporation -4.27% -18.16% -20% -20.57% -36.67% -3.92%

For the past year Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has 62.84% stronger performance while Aegion Corporation has -3.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation beats Aegion Corporation.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies. Its solutions include rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion and thermal control and prevention; high-density polyethylene pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection, and pipeline rehabilitation; and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities. The company serves municipal, state, and federal governments, as well as corporate customers in various industries, including energy, oil and gas, mining, general and industrial construction, infrastructure, water and wastewater, pipelines, transportation, utilities, maritime, and defense. Aegion Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.