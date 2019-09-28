Comparing of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

We will be comparing the differences between Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 0.00 17.06M -0.34 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 0.40 29.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 462,042,629.26% -7.6% -2.7% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s potential upside is 11.97% and its consensus price target is $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 38.66% respectively. About 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.