Comparing of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

As Asset Management companies, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 1.83 N/A -0.34 0.00 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.63 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 21.27% respectively. About 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.