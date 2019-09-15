Comparing of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.29 N/A -0.34 0.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.23 N/A 0.29 30.14

Demonstrates Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 29.68% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.