Comparing of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.29
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.23
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
Demonstrates Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 29.68% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.