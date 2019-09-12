Comparing of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

We are comparing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.35
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.27
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 42.96% respectively. Insiders owned 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
