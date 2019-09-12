Comparing of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

We are comparing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.35 N/A -0.34 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.27 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 42.96% respectively. Insiders owned 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.