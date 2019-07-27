Comparing of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.76 N/A -0.52 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.46 N/A 0.45 31.25

Table 1 demonstrates Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.