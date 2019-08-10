Comparing of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.10 N/A 0.29 30.14 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.40 N/A 0.63 22.18

Table 1 demonstrates Great Elm Capital Corporation and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Great Elm Capital Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 16.12% respectively. Insiders owned 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.