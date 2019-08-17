Comparing of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

This is a contrast between Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.11
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
