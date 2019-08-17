Comparing of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

This is a contrast between Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.11 N/A 0.29 30.14 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.