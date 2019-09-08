Comparing of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

We will be comparing the differences between Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.20 N/A 0.29 30.14 Insight Select Income Fund 19 20.05 N/A 0.82 24.29

In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Insight Select Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Great Elm Capital Corporation is presently more expensive than Insight Select Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares. About 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Insight Select Income Fund

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.