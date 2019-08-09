Comparing of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.09 N/A 0.29 30.14 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 49 10.92 N/A 1.39 42.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated. Hamilton Lane Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Great Elm Capital Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Hamilton Lane Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s potential upside is 6.93% and its average target price is $60.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 87.7% respectively. About 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.1% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 11 of the 10 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.