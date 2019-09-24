Comparing of Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.24 N/A 0.29 30.14 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 107.44 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Great Elm Capital Corporation and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Great Elm Capital Corporation and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.