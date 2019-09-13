Comparing of Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.90 N/A 1.06 13.14 VEREIT Inc. 9 7.56 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates Great Ajax Corp. and VEREIT Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8% VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.8 beta means Great Ajax Corp.’s volatility is 20.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. VEREIT Inc. has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Great Ajax Corp. and VEREIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 VEREIT Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of VEREIT Inc. is $9.13, which is potential -6.55% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares and 94.2% of VEREIT Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp. shares. Competitively, VEREIT Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89% VEREIT Inc. 0.22% 2.13% 10.81% 14.14% 21.6% 27.55%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp. was less bullish than VEREIT Inc.

Summary

Great Ajax Corp. beats VEREIT Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.