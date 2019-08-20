Comparing of Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) and Its Rivals

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Great Ajax Corp. has 76.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Great Ajax Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Ajax Corp.
|0.00%
|9.20%
|1.80%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Great Ajax Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Ajax Corp.
|N/A
|14
|13.14
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Great Ajax Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Great Ajax Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Great Ajax Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Great Ajax Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.42
|1.77
|2.63
The potential upside of the competitors is 21.29%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Great Ajax Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Ajax Corp.
|-0.43%
|0.8%
|-1.9%
|8.33%
|4.92%
|15.89%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
For the past year Great Ajax Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Liquidity
Great Ajax Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Great Ajax Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.70 and has 1.69 Quick Ratio. Great Ajax Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Great Ajax Corp.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.8 shows that Great Ajax Corp. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Great Ajax Corp.’s rivals are 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.
Dividends
Great Ajax Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Great Ajax Corp.’s rivals beat Great Ajax Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.