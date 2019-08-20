Comparing of Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) and Its Rivals

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Great Ajax Corp. has 76.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Great Ajax Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.20% 1.80% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Great Ajax Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. N/A 14 13.14 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Great Ajax Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Great Ajax Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Great Ajax Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

The potential upside of the competitors is 21.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Great Ajax Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Great Ajax Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Great Ajax Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.70 and has 1.69 Quick Ratio. Great Ajax Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Great Ajax Corp.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.8 shows that Great Ajax Corp. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Great Ajax Corp.’s rivals are 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

Great Ajax Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Great Ajax Corp.’s rivals beat Great Ajax Corp.