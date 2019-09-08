Comparing of Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.68 N/A 1.06 13.14 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 2.03 6.17

Table 1 demonstrates Great Ajax Corp. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Ajax Corp. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Great Ajax Corp. is currently more expensive than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Great Ajax Corp. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9% 9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.8 beta means Great Ajax Corp.’s volatility is 20.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.12 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Ajax Corp. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 0.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp. shares. Competitively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 81.12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp. has weaker performance than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

Great Ajax Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.