Comparing of Gray Television Inc. (GTN-A) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

This is a contrast between Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Broadcasting – TV and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television Inc. 16 0.00 82.54M 1.76 9.58 Formula One Group 39 6.31 196.21M -1.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gray Television Inc. and Formula One Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gray Television Inc. and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television Inc. 516,197,623.51% 0% 0% Formula One Group 499,135,080.13% -5% -2.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gray Television Inc. and Formula One Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Formula One Group 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Formula One Group’s average target price is $44, while its potential upside is 13.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gray Television Inc. and Formula One Group are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.55% of Formula One Group’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gray Television Inc. -4.32% -1.29% -27.46% 30.36% 59.53% 27.02% Formula One Group 1.63% 4.87% 1.24% 26.28% 12.72% 26.11%

For the past year Gray Television Inc. was more bullish than Formula One Group.

Summary

Gray Television Inc. beats Formula One Group on 7 of the 12 factors.