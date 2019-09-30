Comparing of Gray Television Inc. (GTN-A) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

This is a contrast between Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Broadcasting – TV and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gray Television Inc.
|16
|0.00
|82.54M
|1.76
|9.58
|Formula One Group
|39
|6.31
|196.21M
|-1.26
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gray Television Inc. and Formula One Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Gray Television Inc. and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gray Television Inc.
|516,197,623.51%
|0%
|0%
|Formula One Group
|499,135,080.13%
|-5%
|-2.5%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gray Television Inc. and Formula One Group.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gray Television Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Formula One Group
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Formula One Group’s average target price is $44, while its potential upside is 13.43%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gray Television Inc. and Formula One Group are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.55% of Formula One Group’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gray Television Inc.
|-4.32%
|-1.29%
|-27.46%
|30.36%
|59.53%
|27.02%
|Formula One Group
|1.63%
|4.87%
|1.24%
|26.28%
|12.72%
|26.11%
For the past year Gray Television Inc. was more bullish than Formula One Group.
Summary
Gray Television Inc. beats Formula One Group on 7 of the 12 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.