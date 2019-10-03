Comparing of Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) and GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)

We are comparing Gravity Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) and GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity Co. Ltd. 30 0.00 2.83M 5.80 6.98 GigaMedia Limited 2 0.00 6.58M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gravity Co. Ltd. and GigaMedia Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gravity Co. Ltd. and GigaMedia Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity Co. Ltd. 9,389,515.59% 66.2% 33% GigaMedia Limited 272,927,122.65% -4.9% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Gravity Co. Ltd. has a -1.92 beta, while its volatility is 292.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GigaMedia Limited’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gravity Co. Ltd. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival GigaMedia Limited is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.4. GigaMedia Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gravity Co. Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of Gravity Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.3% of GigaMedia Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 59.3% of Gravity Co. Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, GigaMedia Limited has 37.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gravity Co. Ltd. -2.53% -11.47% -35.28% 9.89% 80.46% -3.58% GigaMedia Limited -1.75% -2.51% 1% -11.09% -15.83% -15.83%

For the past year Gravity Co. Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than GigaMedia Limited.

Summary

Gravity Co. Ltd. beats GigaMedia Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. The companyÂ’s massively multiplayer online role playing games include Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok Online II, Requiem, Dragonica, and R.O.S.E. Online. It also provides console games and a game for Internet protocol television; and licenses the merchandizing rights of character-related products based on its online games. In addition, the company markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandise, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides Website development and operation services; and sells goods related to mobile phones, such as ornamental accessories. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

GigaMedia Limited provides online and mobile games, and cloud computing services in Taiwan and internationally. Its portfolio of online games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese title game; non-cash gambling or casino casual games, sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games through FunTown-branded platform; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items; and role playing games. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Greater China. GigaMedia Limited has strategic alliances with XL Games, Access China, JoyCity Corporation, and East Gate Media Contents & Technology Fund. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.