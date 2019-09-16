Comparing of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.60% 2.10% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. N/A 19 13.38 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.50 1.87 2.71

As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 56.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.62% -0.98% -0.16% -1.44% 1.33% 5.93% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.