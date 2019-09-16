Comparing of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
77.5% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|7.60%
|2.10%
|Industry Average
|16.43%
|5.78%
|1.98%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
|N/A
|19
|13.38
|Industry Average
|131.85M
|802.73M
|49.26
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.50
|1.87
|2.71
As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 56.05%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.98%
|-0.16%
|-1.44%
|1.33%
|5.93%
|Industry Average
|2.41%
|4.05%
|9.17%
|13.06%
|20.90%
|19.56%
For the past year Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
