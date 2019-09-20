Comparing of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grand Canyon Education Inc. has 99.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Grand Canyon Education Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grand Canyon Education Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0.00% 19.30% 16.30% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Grand Canyon Education Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education Inc. N/A 119 23.01 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Grand Canyon Education Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Grand Canyon Education Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is 9.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grand Canyon Education Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grand Canyon Education Inc. -14.95% -7.88% -9.04% 17.84% -5.89% 13.14% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Grand Canyon Education Inc. has weaker performance than Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grand Canyon Education Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Grand Canyon Education Inc. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s peers are 2.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Dividends

Grand Canyon Education Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s rivals beat Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.