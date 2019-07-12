Comparing of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.96 N/A 0.20 10.85 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.44 N/A 1.74 7.14

Demonstrates Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gran Tierra Energy Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is $15.25, which is potential 40.29% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 0%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.46% -12.1% -3.54% -24.04% -34.14% 0.46% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.