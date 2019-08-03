Comparing of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) and Its Peers

We are comparing Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has 77.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.50% 5.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. N/A 2 8.11 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.19 3.36 2.66

The competitors have a potential upside of 91.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has -24.88% weaker performance while Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s rivals have 25.63% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.9. In other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.