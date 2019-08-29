Comparing of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.86 N/A 0.20 8.11 EQT Corporation 18 0.60 N/A -3.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EQT Corporation’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and EQT Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively EQT Corporation has an average price target of $16.5, with potential upside of 51.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and EQT Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.3% and 98.6% respectively. 1.2% are Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are EQT Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was more bearish than EQT Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats EQT Corporation.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.