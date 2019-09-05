Comparing of Graham Holdings Company (GHC) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham Holdings Company 700 1.35 N/A 57.83 12.84 Puxin Limited 7 0.00 N/A -4.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Graham Holdings Company and Puxin Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham Holdings Company 0.00% 0% 0% Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.2% -36%

Liquidity

Graham Holdings Company has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Puxin Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Graham Holdings Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puxin Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Graham Holdings Company shares and 7.8% of Puxin Limited shares. Graham Holdings Company’s share owned by insiders are 3.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graham Holdings Company 1% 5.79% 2.17% 12.71% 32.28% 15.95% Puxin Limited 4.82% -4.99% -28.6% 12.36% -67.31% 3.05%

For the past year Graham Holdings Company has stronger performance than Puxin Limited

Summary

Graham Holdings Company beats Puxin Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.