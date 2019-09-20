Comparing of Graham Holdings Company (GHC) and Its Peers

As Education & Training Services company, Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Graham Holdings Company has 88.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.86% of Graham Holdings Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Graham Holdings Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham Holdings Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Graham Holdings Company and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Graham Holdings Company N/A 702 12.84 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Graham Holdings Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Graham Holdings Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham Holdings Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 9.63%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Graham Holdings Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graham Holdings Company 1% 5.79% 2.17% 12.71% 32.28% 15.95% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Graham Holdings Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Graham Holdings Company has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Graham Holdings Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Graham Holdings Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Graham Holdings Company.

Volatility and Risk

Graham Holdings Company has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Graham Holdings Company’s rivals are 2.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Dividends

Graham Holdings Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Graham Holdings Company’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Graham Holdings Company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.