Comparing of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Graf Industrial Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Graf Industrial Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of GigCapital2 Inc are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year Graf Industrial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than GigCapital2 Inc.
Summary
Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors GigCapital2 Inc.
