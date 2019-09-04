Comparing of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Graf Industrial Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Graf Industrial Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of GigCapital2 Inc are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than GigCapital2 Inc.

Summary

Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors GigCapital2 Inc.