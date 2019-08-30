Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Since Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 547.32 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 12.8% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gossamer Bio Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.