Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
