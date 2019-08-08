Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.