Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|7
|8.25
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
Liquidity
Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. On the competitive side is, Molecular Templates Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 72.2% respectively. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Molecular Templates Inc.
Summary
Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
