Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 8.25 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. On the competitive side is, Molecular Templates Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 72.2% respectively. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.