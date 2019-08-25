Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.28 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gossamer Bio Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.8. The Current Ratio of rival ImmuCell Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.