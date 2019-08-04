Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.