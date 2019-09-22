Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1995.35 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gossamer Bio Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.8. The Current Ratio of rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus price target of $62, with potential upside of 28.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 50%. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.