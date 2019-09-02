Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

This is a contrast between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|5.94
|N/A
|-4.59
|0.00
Demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
Liquidity
Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. On the competitive side is, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
