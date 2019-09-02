Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

This is a contrast between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.94 N/A -4.59 0.00

Demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. On the competitive side is, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.