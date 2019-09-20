Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.64 N/A 3.10 67.86

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 4.3 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $270 consensus target price and a 34.71% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 95.5% respectively. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Gossamer Bio Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.