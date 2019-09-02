Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.78 N/A -2.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gossamer Bio Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 60.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.