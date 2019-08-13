Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
Liquidity
Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. On the competitive side is, Alterity Therapeutics Limited which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 3.1% respectively. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.
Summary
Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
