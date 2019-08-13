Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. On the competitive side is, Alterity Therapeutics Limited which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 3.1% respectively. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.