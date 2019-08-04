Comparing of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gossamer Bio Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.