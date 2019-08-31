Comparing of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72

Demonstrates Gores Metropoulos Inc. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was more bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.