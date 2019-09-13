Comparing of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|5
|1.73
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
