Comparing of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.73 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. had bullish trend while Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.