Comparing of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|40.00M
|0.00
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|396,825,396.83%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
