Comparing of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 396,825,396.83% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has stronger performance than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.