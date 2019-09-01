Comparing of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Collier Creek Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Comparatively, 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Collier Creek Holdings beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.